Foreign investors made net purchases of South Korean stocks for the eighth consecutive month in June.According to data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, foreign investors bought a net two-point-zero-nine billion U.S. dollars worth of local shares last month.During the eight months starting in November last year, foreign investors net bought on average three-point-zero-nine billion dollars per month.The BOK explained that the net purchases by foreign investors continued last month due to ongoing expectations for the global semiconductor industry, but noted that the amount has decreased compared to other months.Meanwhile, the fluctuation in the daily won-to-dollar exchange rate decreased last month compared to the previous two months, averaging three-point-five won per day.