Live-Fire SM-2 Drill onboard Yulgok Yi I Destroyer Held during Annual Multinational RIMPAC

Photo : YONHAP News

A live-fire exercise involving the SM-2 surface-to-air missile onboard the South Korean Navy's Yulgok Yi I Aegis destroyer was successfully carried out during an ongoing 29-state multinational maritime training, better known as the Rim of the Pacific Exercise(RIMPAC).The live-fire drill, held in waters near Hawaii on Tuesday, was conducted under a scenario of an approaching enemy aircraft and guided missile.Using the Aegis radar, the Yulgok Yi I detected and tracked down the target drone traveling at a high speed, before directly hitting it with an SM-2 surface-to-air missile.Twenty-nine countries, including South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, have mobilized 40 vessels, three submarines, over 150 aircraft and 25-thousand troops to take part in the multinational RIMPAC exercise set to run through August 2.South Korea has deployed more than 840 personnel from the Navy and the Marine Corps, the Yulgok Yi I destroyer, the Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin destroyer, the Cheonjabong vessel, the Lee Beom-seok submarine, a maritime patrol aircraft and a maritime helicopter.