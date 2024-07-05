Record Downpours Deluge Nation Overnight

Photo : YONHAP News

Record downpours have deluged the nation overnight, with some regions reporting more than 200 millimeters of precipitation in less than two days.According to weather authorities, 131-point-seven millimeters of rain were recorded over an-hour-long period from 1:42 to 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in the southwestern city of Gunsan. The cumulation is over ten percent of the city's annual precipitation and also the highest ever for a one-hour period anywhere in the country.Elsewhere, the North Jeolla city of Iksan recorded 125-point-five millimeters of rain in one hour, while Seocheon and Buyeo Counties of South Chungcheong Province saw 111-point-five and 106 millimeters, respectively.From 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 309 millimeters of rain was reported in Iksan, 287 millimeters in Seocheon, 268-point-three millimeters in Gunsan, and 253-point-eight millimeters in Daegu.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecasts up to over 100 millimeters of additional precipitation for the southernmost island of Jeju, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, up to 60 millimeters for North Jeolla, and 30 millimeters for the central Chungcheong region.