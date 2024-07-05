2024 NATO Summit Opens in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit, marking its 75th anniversary, has opened in Washington on Tuesday.As the three-day forum kicked off with a roundtable on women's issues, peace and security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken each gave a keynote speech, followed by U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at a 75th anniversary ceremony.On Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to host a banquet attended by leaders from NATO member nations, and its four Indo-Pacific partner states, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are set to hold an extended summit on Thursday.During the extended summit, the leaders are expected to discuss China's support for Russia's defense ministry, and raise concerns over the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Leaders from NATO and Ukraine are also expected to hold separate talks, before Biden and Stoltenberg each hold a press conference to announce outcomes from the three-day forum with priority set on revitalizing international support for the war-ravaged Ukraine.