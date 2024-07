Photo : YONHAP News

Former chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday declared his bid for a second term as the party leader in the election scheduled for next month.During a press conference at his party's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, Lee vowed to sacrifice everything to change "today's despair" into a "hopeful tomorrow."He added that the last expectations of the people and the fate of the country depend on the National Assembly, which he says, is the last bastion of democracy and the people's livelihood.Lee resigned as party leader last month to run for reelection, as party rule stipulates that the party chair must resign from his leadership role to be eligible as a candidate.The DP's National Convention will take place on August 18 as it will choose the party's next leader, with Lee going up against former DP lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan and the head of Korean Peninsula Future Forum Kim Ji-soo.