Seoul City Begins Operation of Comprehensive Situation Room amid Heat Wave Advisory

Written: 2024-07-10 16:11:49Updated: 2024-07-10 18:52:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it has begun operating a comprehensive support situation room amid issuance of a heat wave advisory, and also enhanced related safety measures.

The comprehensive situation room is tasked to monitor the weather, damage from the heat wave and protection of vulnerable groups and facilities deemed at high risk of heat-related accidents.

The city government will check up on seniors who require care every other day via phone, and make in-person visits when unable to get in contact with them.

City officials have recommended measures, such as guaranteeing sufficient time for a rest and increasing volume of water sprays to better protect construction workers exposed to the scorching daytime heat and plan to conduct on-site inspections to ensure that the measures are being enforced.

Seoul City's heat damage prevention guidelines for the public are available on its website and are being relayed through its safety information text messages.
