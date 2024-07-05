Heavy Downpours Disrupt Train Operations in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's public railway operator KORAIL has announced that Mugunghwa and ITX Saemaeul train operations will be suspended or adjusted for safety in certain areas on Wednesday due to the heavy rains overnight.Train operations will be suspended until midnight Thursday between Daejeon and Dongdaegu stations on the Gyeongbu Line and between Seodaejeon and Iksan stations on the Honam Line.All train services on the Janghang Line linking Cheonan and Iksan are also suspended and will likely resume only after 6 p.m. as repair works are under way in the affected areas.As for the Gyeongbuk Line connecting Gimcheon and Yeongju, train operations are expected to be suspended for about a week.KORAIL said that all KTX bullet trains are currently operating, although some 40 KTX trains had to run slower by as much as 100 minutes due to possible damage to railway lines.The rail operator said that passengers whose train operations have been canceled will be refunded, asking customers to check for details on its official website.