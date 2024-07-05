Menu Content

Qualcomm CEO to Discuss AI Cooperation with LG Electronics CEO in Seoul

Written: 2024-07-10 18:14:39Updated: 2024-07-10 19:16:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is set to visit South Korea and meet LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan to discuss ways to expand cooperation between their companies with focus on artificial intelligence(AI). 

According to industry sources on Wednesday, Amon is scheduled to meet Cho at the LG Electronics headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on Thursday. 

The South Korean electronics giant has been working together with the U.S. semiconductor powerhouse since pursuing its mobile communication projects. Currently, the scope of cooperation has expanded to include projects related to audio products and automotive electrical and electric equipment. 

Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon 680” application processor was loaded onto LG's table PC that was released in 2022 and the U.S. firm’s “aptX Adaptive” audio solution was applied on LG’s Tone Free wireless earbuds.  

Observers say Amon and Cho are likely to discuss on Thursday ways to cooperate in a wide range of projects that are centered on automotive electrical and electric equipment and on-device AI.
