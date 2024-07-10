Death Toll from Heavy Downpours Climbs to 5

Photo : KBS

The death toll from the heavy downpours that pounded the nation’s central Chungcheong provinces and southeastern city of Daegu overnight rose from four to five on Wednesday afternoon.The toll climbed up a notch after a woman in her 60s was found dead under a landslide at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province.Also in South Chungcheong Province, a man was found dead inside an elevator of a flooded studio apartment building in Nonsan while another man in his 70s died after his house collapsed from a landslide in Seocheon County.In Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, a man in his 70s died Wednesday morning after the car he was driving rolled over into a stream amid a strong current.In Daegu, a man in his 60s was found dead after being swept away on his farmland.Police are still searching for a man in his 70s who went missing in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province, after the container home he was living in was flooded by heavy rain.Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety raised the disaster alert level for the central government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters by a notch to Level Two on Wednesday morning.According to the headquarters, the heavy downpours displaced some three-thousand-570 people.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is visiting the U.S., instructed government agencies to mobilize all personnel and equipment to place top priority on saving lives and preventing damage.