Normal Train Operations to Resume Midnight After Emergency Repairs

Photo : YONHAP News

Normal train operations will resume on the Gyeongbu, Honam and Janghang Lines after emergency repairs are complete Thursday midnight following the overnight heavy rains.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced on Wednesday that normal train operations between Daejeon and Dongdaegu on the Gyeongbu Line, between Seodaejeon to Iksan on the Honam Line, and the entire section of the Janghang Line will be suspended until midnight Thursday.The Ministry also projected that the entire section of the Gyeongbuk Line will take more than three days for full restoration due to severe damage.Earlier in the day, Mugunghwa and ITX Saemaeul train operations were suspended or adjusted for safety in certain areas.The Ministry urged the public to check the nation's public railway operator KORAIL website or call the KORAIL customer service center for updates, as the train operation schedules might change depending on weather and repair conditions.