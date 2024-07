Photo : YONHAP News

Some 20 national heritages have been damaged across the nation due to heavy rain that pounded the Chungcheong provinces and southern regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.The Korea Heritage Service said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, it had received reports of damage to 23 national heritages, or up 15 compared to Tuesday.Among the affected sites is the Geungnakjeon, a hall at the Bongjeongsa buddhist temple in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.The hall, estimated to be the oldest wooden structure in the country, saw one of its reinforcing stone walls collapse due a landslide that resulted from the recent heavy rainfall.Other affected sites include the fortresses of Marosanseong in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province and the Gongsanseong in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province.The heritage agency said most reports of damage involved collapses of fences or walls as well as landslides.