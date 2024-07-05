NATO Leaders Condemn N. Korea’s Weapons Exports to Russia

Photo : AP / YONHAP News

Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) have expressed concern about the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.In a joint communique adopted on Wednesday at a summit in Washington D.C., the NATO leaders strongly condemned North Korea’s exports of artillery shells and ballistic missiles, which are in violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions, expressing great concern about the deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.The Washington Summit Declaration also said that North Korea and Iran are fueling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine by providing direct military support to Russia, such as munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles, which seriously impacts Euro-Atlantic security and undermines the global non-proliferation regime.The communique also states that China has become a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its partnership and its large-scale support for Russia, which they said increases the threat Russia poses to its neighbors and to Euro-Atlantic security.The leaders urged all countries not to provide any kind of assistance to Russia’s aggression, condemning all those who are facilitating and thereby prolonging Russia’s war in Ukraine.