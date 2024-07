Photo : KBS News

At least three people were confirmed to have been killed in the heavy downpours that pounded the nation’s central Chungcheong Provinces and southern regions.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Thursday, three people died in Okcheon in North Chungcheong Province as well as in Nonsan and Seocheon in South Chungcheong Province since Monday, while one person went missing in Yeongdong.The death toll is feared to increase as authorities are investigating the cause of deaths for two more victims, who have not been included in the official death toll.About 120 homes were destroyed or flooded, with some 45-hundred people temporarily evacuated in six cities and counties.The government lifted the “Level Two” emergency response posture on Wednesday night as the rain subsided, with the nation’s landslide alert lowered from “serious” to “caution.”