Yoon Holds Series of Summit Talks with Leaders of 7 Nations

Written: 2024-07-11 09:54:53Updated: 2024-07-11 11:11:31

Yoon Holds Series of Summit Talks with Leaders of 7 Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol launched a series of bilateral summit talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Washington D.C. 

Yoon first sat down for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday morning, local time, to discuss ways to develop bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. 

The two leaders expressed grave concern about North Korea and Russia signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty to enhance bilateral military and economic cooperation, vowing to sternly respond to the military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang in solidarity with the international community.

President Yoon expressed hoped that South Korea and Germany will further enhance their cooperation in dealing with global issues, such as support for Ukraine, supply chains and climate crisis. 

Yoon also held separate bilateral summit talks with the leaders of Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland and Japan.
