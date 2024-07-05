Exports Jump 33.8% in First 10 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports soared by over 30 percent on-year in the first ten days of July on the back of strong exports of semiconductors.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 17-point-74 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 33-point-eight percent compared to the same period last year.Average daily exports increased ten-point-two percent, and the number of working days went up by one and a half days to eight and a half days.Exports of semiconductors jumped 85-point-seven percent, and shipments of automobiles and petroleum products also rose nearly ten percent and some 40 percent, each. Exports of ships, however, dropped 37-point-five percent.Exports to China grew about 30 percent, and shipments to the United States and the European Union increased 26 percent, each.Imports went up by 26-point-seven percent on-year to 19-point-seven billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of one-point-95 billion dollars.