Presidential Office Seeks Yoon-Biden Summit on Sidelines of NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Thursday that it is seeking to arrange a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters in Washington D.C. that Seoul's presidential office and the White House share the view that the two leaders need to meet and talk, even for a brief moment.A senior official at the top office also confirmed that the presidential office is pursuing the summit, saying that there are topics that the two leaders should discuss in official talks, although there will be many opportunities for Yoon to talk freely with Biden at the NATO summit.Regarding Seoul's potential supply of weapons to Ukraine, the official said that it’s not natural for South Korea to announce or plan any new support for Ukraine when dozens of countries jointly pledge their support for Kyiv.The official added that South Korea will continue to provide support for Ukraine and its people in accordance with related principles that it has abided by.