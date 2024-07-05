Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea’s Fiscal Deficit Reaches 74.4 Tln Won through May

Written: 2024-07-11 11:18:05Updated: 2024-07-11 11:44:24

S. Korea’s Fiscal Deficit Reaches 74.4 Tln Won through May

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's fiscal deficit came to over 74 trillion won, or about 53-point-six billion U.S. dollars, in the first five months of the year to post the second largest figure for the five-month period. 

According to the finance ministry on Thursday, the government’s total revenue rose by one-point-six trillion won on-year to 258-point-two trillion won during the January-May period.

Tax revenue, however, slipped nine-point-one trillion won to 151 trillion won due to a sharp fall in the government’s collection of corporate taxes. 

Total expenditures increased 23 trillion won on-year to 310-point-four trillion won amid a rise in the government’s spending on welfare programs.

Accordingly, the consolidated fiscal balance logged a deficit of 52-point-two trillion won. 

The managed fiscal balance, which measures fiscal soundness after excluding the balance of social safety funds, posted a deficit of 74-point-four trillion won, the second largest after a shortfall of 77-point-nine trillion won logged in the first five months of 2020.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >