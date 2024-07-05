No. of Registered Population Aged 65 or Older Nears 20%

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of registered population aged 65 or older in South Korea has now surpassed ten million, which is almost 20% of the country's entire population.According to the interior ministry, there were ten million and 62 people belonging to the senior age group as of Wednesday, accounting for 19-point-51 percent of total registered population of 51-point-27 million.There were some four-point-43 million men aged 65 or older, and five-point-57 million women in the same age group.In the capital area, there were around four-point-49 million seniors, which accounted for 17-point-24 percent of the population in the region, while five-point-51 million, or 21-point-84 percent of population elsewhere were aged 65 or older.The percentage of seniors in South Korea, which took up eleven-point-79 percent of the total population in January 2013, has gradually expanded to a near 20 percent, which would make South Korea a "super-aged society."