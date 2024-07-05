NATO Chief: NATO to Continue to Enhance Partnership with Indo-Pacific Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the regional alliance of North America and Europe will continue to enhance its partnership with countries in the Indo-Pacific.At a press conference on the second day of the ongoing NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said the alliance will address common challenges through extended sessions involving the four Indo-Pacific partners, namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.The NATO chief said wars tend to intensify by countries that do not share values with NATO and its partners, referring to North Korea, China and Iran's direct and indirect military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.He also referred to the cooperation among the North, China and Iran as a "major strategic shift."Anticipating Ukraine's eventual membership to the NATO, Stoltenberg said the alliance is expected to launch a security and training support program for the war-ravaged country and to assist in its long-term military development.