Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders from South Korea and Ukraine met on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit currently under way in Washington.At a banquet hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, along with their wives, exchanged greetings on the balcony. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was also present.Yoon and Zelenskiy could meet again on Thursday when they both attend NATO-related events, with some speculating that the Ukrainian leader could request Seoul's provision of weapons in its war against Russia.Following North Korea and Russia's recent signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, Seoul had declared it will review its policy of limiting assistance to Ukraine to non-lethal aid.