Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling PPP Challenges Nat'l Assembly Jurisdiction over Yoon's Impeachment Hearing

Written: 2024-07-11 15:09:46Updated: 2024-07-11 17:48:42

Ruling PPP Challenges Nat'l Assembly Jurisdiction over Yoon's Impeachment Hearing

Photo : KBS

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) says it will challenge the National Assembly's jurisdiction over the opposition-led impeachment hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

PPP interim chief Hwang Woo-yea on Thursday announced plans to file a petition with the Constitutional Court, claiming that the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee has no right to hold the event.

This comes in the wake of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s plan to hold committee hearings for one week from Friday next week, regarding an online petition calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. 

The committee selected First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother Choi Eun-soon as witnesses to testify at the hearing.  

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters Thursday that the first lady must testify to the committee, citing allegations that she interfered in state affairs, which emerged after media reports of her text messages to former ruling party election chief Han Dong-hoon.   

The plan for the hearing was unilaterally passed by the DP members of the committee as ruling party lawmakers boycotted the proceedings, protesting what they called an unfair management of the meeting.  

The committee hearings were arranged after a National Assembly online petition demanding to impeach Yoon garnered over one million signatures in two weeks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >