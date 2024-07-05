Ruling PPP Challenges Nat'l Assembly Jurisdiction over Yoon's Impeachment Hearing

Photo : KBS

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) says it will challenge the National Assembly's jurisdiction over the opposition-led impeachment hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol.PPP interim chief Hwang Woo-yea on Thursday announced plans to file a petition with the Constitutional Court, claiming that the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee has no right to hold the event.This comes in the wake of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s plan to hold committee hearings for one week from Friday next week, regarding an online petition calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The committee selected First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother Choi Eun-soon as witnesses to testify at the hearing.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters Thursday that the first lady must testify to the committee, citing allegations that she interfered in state affairs, which emerged after media reports of her text messages to former ruling party election chief Han Dong-hoon.The plan for the hearing was unilaterally passed by the DP members of the committee as ruling party lawmakers boycotted the proceedings, protesting what they called an unfair management of the meeting.The committee hearings were arranged after a National Assembly online petition demanding to impeach Yoon garnered over one million signatures in two weeks.