Foreign Ministry: NATO Declaration Sends Strong Message to Russia and N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday welcomed the joint declaration released by the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), expressing concerns over strengthening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.During a regular briefing, ministry's spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said that the concerns of NATO leaders over illegal arms trade and strengthening military and economic cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow are in line with their recognition that the security of Europe and Asia are interconnected.Lim said the South Korean government urges Russia and North Korea to act in line with the international community's concerns over their illegal cooperation, adding that Seoul will continue to respond resolutely and immediately to stop such actions.He further called on all United Nations member states to thoroughly implement the UN Security Council resolutions.NATO leaders issued the "Washington Summit Declaration" on Wednesday local time, jointly condemning North Korea's export of artillery shells and ballistic missiles, adding that the members of the military alliance are paying close attention to the strengthening North Korea-Russia ties with great concern.