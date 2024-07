Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Korean men's national football team player Hwang Ui-jo has been indicted without detention for allegedly taking illegal videos.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday announced that it had indicted Hwang without detention on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.Hwang is accused of filming private videos and recording video calls with two separate women on several occasions without their consent.An official at the Prosecutors' Office said it would not disclose the specific criminal charges to prevent secondary damage to the victims, adding it will do its best to punish those who commit digital sex crimes while protecting and supporting the victims.Hwang's sister-in-law, who was accused of distributing the related videos, was arrested and indicted in December 2023 and sentenced to three years in prison.