Foreign Ministry to Maintain Close Communication Amid Resignation of Top US Official on N. Korea

Written: 2024-07-11 17:08:59Updated: 2024-07-11 17:09:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ministry says it will maintain close communication with its allies following the recent resignation of a top U.S. official on North Korea policy.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a ministry official said that South Korea is maintaining close communication with the United States and Japan after Jung Pak resigned as the head of North Korea policy at the U.S. State Department last week.

Pak took over the post after Sung Kim earlier this year, and also doubled as the chief representative for North Korean nuclear negotiations.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that Seth Bailey, the Director for the Office of Korean and Mongolian Affairs at the State Department, will serve as the Deputy Special Representative for North Korea, adding there is no announcement of a successor for now.

While the Seoul government continues to express confidence in South Korea-U.S. cooperation against North Korea, there are still concerns that the Biden administration's role in diplomacy with the regime may diminish amid increased provocations and strengthening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.
