Gyeongbuk Police Chief Denies Pressure, Solicitation over Marine Death Probe Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency flatly denied there being any pressure or solicitation regarding the outcome of police investigation into the death of a Marine during a heavy rain search and rescue operation last year.Appearing at a parliamentary standing committee session on Thursday, Gyeongbuk Police chief Kim Chul-moon said conclusion from the eleven-month probe was solely based on evidence and legal principle of testimonies.Kim emphasized that a review committee, including outside experts, had looked over the relevance of the investigation. He said the police held the same position as the panel with regards to its recommendation not to refer Lim Seong-geun, former Marine First Division chief, to the prosecution on charges of causing death by occupational and gross negligence.Asked whether Lim was able to exercise influence over Marine officers dispatched to the Army during the search and rescue, the Gyeongbuk chief said although he was able to, such was not the case during that particular operation.Earlier, the police decided to refer six others, including the head of the First Division's Seventh Brigade and the Eleventh Artillery battalion commander.