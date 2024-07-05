Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

OECD Recommends S. Korea to Tackle Population Decline

Written: 2024-07-11 18:13:36Updated: 2024-07-11 18:22:31

OECD Recommends S. Korea to Tackle Population Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) has recommended South Korea to tackle its population decline by boosting its fertility rate and expanding its working population. 

According to the finance ministry on Thursday, addressing the nation’s population decline took up the largest share among recommendations made by OECD to South Korea in its Economic Survey for 2024. 

As a way to increase the nation’s fertility rate, the OECD recommended improving the work-life balance, tightening and enforcing quality criteria for private childcare, improving the accessibility of public childcare and expanding parental leave coverage to the entire workforce.  

The organization also proposed that South Korea ease the burden of high housing costs and reduce the need to pay for expensive private tutoring. 

In addition to boosting the fertility rate, the OECD recommended South Korea to lengthen working lives and relax strict visa eligibility requirements for skilled migrants as part of efforts to make better use of foreign labor. 

Meanwhile, the OECD forecast South Korea’s economy will post growth of two-point-six percent and its consumer prices will log growth of two-and-a-half percent this year. 

The economic growth outlook was identical to the organization’s May projection while the inflation rate was down point-one percentage point.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >