Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

California Reaches $50 Mln. Settlement with SK Energy Americas & Vitol

Written: 2024-07-11 15:41:36Updated: 2024-07-11 18:47:32

SK Energy Americas, a sub-subsidiary of South Korean firm SK Innovation, has agreed to pay 35 billion won in settlement money in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. state of California. That’s about 25-point-three million U.S. dollars. 

According to Bloomberg on Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the state reached a 50 million dollar settlement with gas trading firms SK Energy Americas and Vitol Group after it raised suspicions that the firms colluded to manipulate local gas prices.  

The report said the two companies agreed to each pay half of the settlement money.  

California filed the suit against the two companies in May 2020, alleging that the firms colluded in driving up prices of some ten million gallons of gasoline at the time a gas refinery exploded in Torrance, Los Angeles in 2015.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >