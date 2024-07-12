Yoon Blames N. Korea for Prolonging War in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that North Korea is one of the reasons the war in Ukraine is prolonging, calling for efforts to block military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.The president made the remarks during a summit of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and its Indo-Pacific partners, collectively called IP4, in Washington D.C.Yoon called for global unity and solidarity to quickly restore peace in Ukraine and establish peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, saying that the war in Ukraine and military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang threaten the security of Europe and the Pacific region at the same time.The president said that Russia’s potential military and economic support for North Korea will aggravate the security threat on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region, calling for completely blocking bilateral military ties and any cooperation that helps North Korea increase its military power.President Yoon also announced a plan to double South Korea’s contributions to a NATO trust fund for Ukraine next year. South Korea contributed 12 million dollars this year for the NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine Trust Fund.