Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand adopted a joint statement denouncing the deepening military ties between Russia and North Korea.President Yoon Suk Yeol and other leaders of the four Indo-Pacific partners, or IP4, of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) adopted the joint statement during their meeting at the NATO summit in Washington D.C. on Thursday, local time.In the joint statement, the leaders strongly denounced the illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which undermines peace and stability to the Indo-Pacific and Europe.They expressed "grave concerns" over the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and expanding military and economic cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, calling them a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.The statement then urged the two nations to abide by the Security Council resolutions and immediately stop all acts of violation.