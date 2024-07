Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is heading home after attending the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) in Washington D.C.On the last day of the NATO summit on Thursday, the president took part in a gathering of NATO’s four Indo-Pacific Partners, collectively called IP4, and a summit of the NATO members and IP4.Yoon also held separate bilateral talks with the leaders of Norway, Britain, Poland and Luxemburg, as well as a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the NATO summit.Yoon delivered a keynote speech at the NATO Public Forum, which was jointly organized by NATO and five think tanks in the U.S. and Europe.Prior to the NATO summit, Yoon visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii and met with Korean residents on the island.