The government says that South Korea's economy has been showing signs of recovery in domestic demand.The Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday presented the assessment in its monthly economic report, known as the Green Book, for July.The ministry used the expression “signs of recovery in domestic demand” for three straight months since May.Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, declined zero-point-two percent on-month in May.The ministry, however, said that the nation saw an improvement in the consumer sentiment index and an increase in Chinese travelers to South Korea in June.The ministry also cited robust exports, which expanded five-point-one percent on-year to 57 billion dollars in June on the back of strong exports of semiconductors.