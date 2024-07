Photo : YONHAP News

The agriculture ministry has estimated that more than ten-thousand hectares of farmland have suffered flood damage due to heavy monsoon rains that have battered the country this week.According to the ministry, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, ten-thousand-342 hectares of farmland across the country were submerged, including some 74-hundred hectares in South Chungcheong Province, 16-hundred hectares in North Gyeongsang Province, and about one-thousand hectares in North Jeolla Province.Rice accounted for the largest portion of the flooded farmland with some 75-hundred hectares, followed by beans with 580 hectares and peppers with 350 hectares.The ministry said torrential rains also flooded 12 hectares of livestock shelters, killing some 770-thousand chickens, 500 pigs and 30 cows.