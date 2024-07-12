Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Seeks Constitutional Court's Adjudication on Disputes over Impeachment Petition Hearing

Written: 2024-07-12 12:58:39Updated: 2024-07-12 14:00:47

PPP Seeks Constitutional Court's Adjudication on Disputes over Impeachment Petition Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has filed for the Constitutional Court's adjudication on jurisdiction disputes over the opposition-led hearing on a public petition calling for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This comes after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally approved a hearing schedule and request for witnesses at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

In a press release on Friday, the PPP accused the DP of infringing upon its committee members' rights to represent the public, and to review and vote on motions, claiming there were a gross violation of the Constitution and illegalities in the process.

The PPP also requested the court to declare the committee passage of the hearing, scheduled to be held on July 19 and on 26 as null and void, and to accept an injunction to suspend its efficacy.

At a party meeting on Friday, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho urged the DP to halt aggressive politics that violate the Constitution and destroy constitutionalism.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >