Umbrella Unions Express Dissatisfaction over 10,030 Won Minimum Wage for 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's major umbrella unions expressed dissatisfaction over the Minimum Wage Commission's decision to raise next year's minimum wage to ten-thousand-30 won per hour, or around seven U.S. dollars and 28 cents.In a statement on Friday, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) expressed disappointment that the raise was decided under limited conditions, as they had to deal with a call for differentiated wage application by industry and biased appointment of commission members representing the public sector.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), whose members sitting on the commission boycotted Friday's voting, issued a statement to criticize the wage hike and accused public sector representatives of attempting to incapacitate related discussions.It then pledged to fight for stability in the livelihoods of low-income workers and for wage hikes to be applied to all laborers.Earlier on Friday, the commission voted on the final rate proposal of ten-thousand-120 won per hour put forth by the labor side and ten-thousand-30 won per hour by the business side, with the lower rate passing after securing 14 against nine votes won by the other.