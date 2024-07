Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided locations linked to senior officials from the Moon Jae-in administration for alleged unjust interference in the hiring of former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Lee Jung-geun.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday began the search and seizure at the homes of former Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and former Land and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee, as well as ministry offices, on charges of obstruction of business.After losing in the 2020 general elections, Lee was hired by the Korea Integrated Freight Terminal, an affiliate of CJ Group, upon the ministry's recommendation, where she worked as a full-time advisor for a year. Her annual salary was around 100 million won, or 73-thousand U.S. dollars.The prosecution suspects that both Noh and Kim had exercised undue influence over a private company regarding Lee's employment.