Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered a review of declaring areas that suffered significant damage from the recent torrential rains as special disaster zones subject to various state support.According to the presidential office on Friday, Yoon issued the order on his return from attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Washington.The president had earlier called for all-out responses from ministries to deal with damages in the affected regions, such as emergency recovery and a prompt state assistance.He also urged officials to focus on advance preparations, as additional downpours are in the forecast next week.