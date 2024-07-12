S. Korea Participates in UN Review on Seoul's Fulfillment of Convention against Torture

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea participated in a review session of the United Nations' Committee against Torture(CAT) for discussions on prevention of human rights violations inside the military and addressing overcrowding at correctional facilities.The ministries of justice, foreign affairs, defense, as well as the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) jointly took part in the UN committee's review this week of South Korea's latest report on the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.Checking up on South Korea's fulfillment of the convention, Seoul's delegation said it would be advisable to utilize mechanisms under domestic laws, rather than ratifying the convention's optional protocol, citing concern over conflict between the committee's authority and domestic laws.Under the optional protocol, a UN subcommittee on torture prevention is required to visit a member state's detention facilities for an investigation.The South Korean delegation also explained to the committee Seoul's efforts to prevent human rights abuses in the military, including education of all military personnel and provision of counseling for the troops.As for overcrowding at correctional facilities, the delegates discussed efforts to address the issue, such as construction, relocation and extension of the facilities.