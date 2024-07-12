Yoon, Biden Forge Nuclear Deterrence Guidelines for Overwhelming Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul and Washington have warned that any nuclear attack by Pyongyang will be met with a “swift, overwhelming and decisive response” and signed a milestone document to that effect, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Washington D.C.Yun Sohyang has our top story.Report: The leaders from South Korea and the United States adopted a joint statement, approving guidelines for nuclear deterrence and operations on the Korean Peninsula against North Korea's nuclear attacks.President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the guidelines on Thursday, during a one-on-one meeting on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Washington.The two leaders released a joint statement, declaring, “Any nuclear attack by North Korea on South Korea will be met with swift, overwhelming and decisive response.”This comes a year after the allies established the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG). The guidelines stipulate, for the first time, U.S. nuclear asset assignment for both wartime and peacetime duty on the peninsula for nuclear deterrence against the North.Yoon, who was attending the summit at NATO’s invitation, called for a strong response against North Korea and Russia's military cooperation and a thorough blocking of all forms of cooperation that could help in the enhancement of the North's military power.He also stated that North Korea is one of the reasons for the protracted war in Ukraine and stressed that cooperation between a permanent UN Security Council member state and a state subject to UNSC sanctions would damage the foundation of the UN's system.Yoon also announced a plan to double South Korea’s contributions to a NATO trust fund for Ukraine next year. South Korea contributed 12 million dollars this year for the NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine Trust Fund.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio news.