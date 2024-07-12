Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Former Ssangbangwool Chairman Handed Prison Sentence Over Illegal Remittance to N. Korea

Written: 2024-07-12 15:41:12Updated: 2024-07-12 16:03:37

Former Ssangbangwool Chairman Handed Prison Sentence Over Illegal Remittance to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Ssangbangwool Group Chairman Kim Sung-tae, who was indicted on multiple charges including the illegal transfer of eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province in 2019, was found guilty and sentenced to prison on Friday.

The Suwon District Court handed down a two-and-a-half-year prison term to the former head of the underwear maker, along with a separate one-year term and a two-year suspension, respectively, for violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, and the Political Fund Law.

The court ruled that the defendant had seriously undermined the purpose of the Political Fund Law, resulting in property damage to Ssangbangwool's affiliates, as well as damage to the company's image.

It added that the illegal remittance to North Korea caused damage to inter-Korean projects that should be transparently promoted under government management and supervision.

However, Kim was not detained in court, citing a lack of concern over evidence tampering or flight risk.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >