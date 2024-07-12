Presidential Office Rejects Summons for Yoon's Impeachment Petition Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has rejected the opposition’s summons for a hearing on an online petition calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.On Friday, a group of opposition lawmakers from the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee went to the presidential office to deliver the summons calling in Kang Eui-gu and six other presidential officials to attend the hearing.The Committee members included secretary Kim Seung-won of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and committee member Park Eun-jung from the Rebuilding Korea Party(RKP).After an initial standoff with the police, the Committee members were able to get inside the presidential office building and drop off the summons documents.However, the presidential office said they cannot accept the documents, and a presidential staff eventually left them outside on the ground.The committee members slammed the action by the top office, questioning the basis for blocking the delivery of the summons, saying it was done so according to the National Assembly's legal procedures.According to the Act on Testimony and Appraisal before the National Assembly, the summons request for a hearing must be delivered by Friday, seven days before the hearing.