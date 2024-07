Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the level of ocean warming in South Korean waters is serious compared to the Earth’s average level.According to data released by the National Institute of Fisheries Science on Friday, the surface temperature of waters off the southeastern coastal city of Busan had demonstrated a drastic upward trend in both summer and winter since the 1970s.The institute analyzed the waters off Busan, as the amount of observational data on such waters was most abundant.The data showed that since the 1970s, the upward trend in Busan waters' sea surface temperature has roughly doubled compared to that of the Earth's average during winter, and roughly four times during summer.It also showed that the sea surface temperature of the Earth had increased zero-point-14 degrees Celsius during summer time over the past decade, while that of the waters off Busan had risen as much as zero-point-53 degrees during the same period.