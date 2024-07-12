Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Seoul, Washington Sign Joint Nuclear Deterrance Guidelines

Written: 2024-07-12 17:37:22Updated: 2024-07-12 17:53:56

Seoul, Washington Sign Joint Nuclear Deterrance Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States signed joint guidelines to respond to North Korean nuclear attacks, including expanding the deployment of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula to a permanent level.

The agreement comes as Seoul and Washington's Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) heads, deputy defense minister for policy Cho Chang-rae and acting U.S. assistant secretary of defense for space policy Vipin Narang on Thursday local time, signed the "South Korea-U.S. Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula" at the Pentagon.

The U.S. Department of Defense explained that the guidelines provide principles and procedures to aid the alliance's policy and military authorities in maintaining effective nuclear deterrence policies and postures.

The main contents of the joint guidelines include the two allies substantially strengthening the alliance's posture and capabilities by conducting exercises and training by applying the Conventional-Nuclear Integration plan.

Seoul's defense ministry said that the signing of the guidelines was a confirmation of U.S. nuclear assets being deployed to missions on the Korean Peninsula in times of both war and peace to deter and respond to North Korea's advancing nuclear threats.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >