Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation will see cloudy skies then rainfall on Saturday with some parts of Jeju Island forecast to be pounded with up to 150 millimeters of rain.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, between five and 40 millimeters of rain showers will fall on Saturday in the eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province, the inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon Province, Daejeon, Sejong, the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces as well as North Jeolla Province.Between Saturday and Sunday, 30 to 80 millimeters of rain will fall on the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla Province, with some parts of the province expected to see more than 100 millimeters of precipitation.Jeju is set to witness between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain, with more than 150 millimeters likely to drench some parts excluding northern regions.Morning lows will stand between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will range between 25 and 33 degrees.