Pres. Yoon Holds Bilateral Talks with Prime Ministers of Norway, Luxembourg and Britain

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday sat down for bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Norway, Luxembourg and Britain on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington.During talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Yoon proposed that South Korea and Norway swiftly sign a Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF) to solidify the institutional basis of economic cooperation between their countries.He then expressed hope that South Korea and Norway will expand the scope of bilateral cooperation to include offshore wind energy, key minerals, green shipping and defense.In meeting with Luxembourger Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Yoon said he is pleased that Seoul and Luxembourg have come to open diplomatic missions in each other’s country since establishing diplomatic ties in 1962.He said he hopes their countries will continue to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in cutting-edge industries, including lunar resource exploration and quantum cryptography.During his meeting with newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Yoon congratulated Starmer on his inauguration before proposing that their countries continue to advance their relationship which had been upgraded to a global strategic partnership last year.Yoon proposed that South Korea and Britain boost strategic communication and strengthen cooperation in defense exports, nuclear power plants and clean energy as well as in establishing AI norms.