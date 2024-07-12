Organizing Committee of 25th World Scout Jamboree Disbands

Photo : YONHAP News

The organizing committee of the controversial 25th World Scout Jamboree disbanded on Friday, some eleven months after the outdoor educational event closed in Buan County in North Jeolla Province.The gender equality ministry, which had managed the event, said it decided on Friday to dissolve the organizing committee and convert it into a liquidated entity.With the decision, the ministry will operate only the committee’s office in North Jeolla Province and close down the one in Seoul.The ministry said five ministry personnel will work in the said office on duties related to transferring related documents of the jamboree to the National Archives of Korea and tackle a damages claim filed by firms that had produced souvenirs for the event.The jamboree, which closed on August 12 of last year, came under fire for insufficient preparations.The World Organization of the Scout Movement(WOSM) assessed in a report released in April that there were also significant flaws in various areas, including safety, security, youth protection, medical assistance, hygiene and transportation which all require systematic management in large-scale events such as a jamboree.