N. Korea Protests NATO Summit Joint Statement Raising Concerns over Pyongyang-Moscow Cooperation

N. Korea Protests NATO Summit Joint Statement Raising Concerns over Pyongyang-Moscow Cooperation

North Korea protested against a joint statement adopted during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit, which raised concerns over enhanced military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

In a statement by the North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Pyongyang denounced the NATO document for damaging autonomous sovereign states' lawful right and encouraging a new Cold War and military confrontation.

The spokesperson said the document reflects how NATO has become the most serious threat to world peace and security after degenerating into U.S. means of confrontation.

In apparent reference to participation of four NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific, namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, the North issued a stern warning that the U.S. "globalization" strategy for NATO could give rise to danger of a worldwide war.

In a separate statement in the KCNA, North Korea criticized the U.S. for attributing responsibility over the crisis in the Middle East to the regime, saying such a move is a part of Washington's scheme to slander Pyongyang's reputation.
