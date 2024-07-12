Yoon Returns Home after 5-Day US Trip Including NATO Summit, Hawaii Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home after wrapping up a five-day visit to the United States, which included attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Washington.Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee, onboard the presidential plane, landed at Seoul Air Base Friday night.On the margins of the regional security forum, the South Korean leader held bilateral summits with counterparts from more than ten countries, including the U.S. and Japan.Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted a joint statement, approving guidelines for nuclear deterrence and operations on the Korean Peninsula against North Korea's nuclear attacks.The guidelines stipulate, for the first time, U.S. nuclear asset assignment for both wartime and peacetime duty on the peninsula for nuclear deterrence against the regime.Yoon also participated in separate talks among leaders from NATO's four Indo-Pacific partners, namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.Prior to NATO, Yoon visited Hawaii earlier in the week, where he visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and paid respect to Korean War veterans at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, both symbolic of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.During the U.S. trip, Yoon delivered a strong warning against Pyongyang and Moscow's enhanced military and economic cooperation, while calling to counter their provocation through solidarity with allies and friendly nations.