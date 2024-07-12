TASS: Russia Accuses S. Korea of Intimidation, Threats over Possible Arms Provision to Ukraine

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Russia has accused South Korea of intimidation and threats as the country could begin providing lethal weapons to Ukraine.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Moscow's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed deep regret over Seoul's usage of NATO-style speech and intimidation strategy as its foreign policy.Stressing that Moscow will not accept such tactics as a sovereign state, the spokesperson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had stated there would be a response from Moscow that corresponds to Seoul's threat to revise its policy on Ukraine.Last month, Chang Ho-jin, the South Korean presidential office's director of national security, said Seoul planned to review the arms provision after condemning North Korea and Russia's signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.Putin, in response, said during a visit to Vietnam, that Seoul would be making "a big mistake" if it decides to supply arms to Ukraine and that Moscow would respond in a way that would be painful for Seoul.