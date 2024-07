Photo : YONHAP News

Over 760-thousand livestock were killed due to heavy downpours around the country earlier this week.According to the agriculture ministry as of 6 p.m. Friday, 767-thousand livestock had died due to the rainfall from Sunday through Wednesday, of which 764-thousand-100 were poultry, 650 pigs and 41 cattle.Some 126-thousand square meters of cattle shed, pigpen and facilities were damaged, most of them in South Chungcheong Province, followed by North Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces.As of 6 p.m. Friday, 107-point-56 million square meters of crops were inundated, which is equivalent to about 15-thousand football fields.Seventy-five-point-44 million square meters of affected crops were in South Chungcheong Province, followed by 17-point-59 million square meters in North Gyeongsang and eleven-point-92 square meters in North Jeolla.