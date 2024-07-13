Yoon Focuses on Countering Russia-N.Korea Military Ties at NATO-IP4 Gathering

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Air Force One carrying President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee landed at Seoul Air Base Friday night. The South Korean leader engaged in the NATO Summit in Washington, rallying support from participating countries to stand together against Russia and North Korea's growing ties.Kim Bum-soo has a wrap up of the president's latest five-day trip to the U.S.Report: Attending the NATO summit for the third year in a row, President Yoon Suk Yeol placed his focus on bolstering partnership against deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.At the South Korea-U.S. summit Thursday on the sidelines of the NATO gathering, Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted a joint statement, under which American nuclear assets will be assigned to Korean Peninsula missions at war and peacetime against North Korean nuclear threats.In the gathering of 32-NATO members and its four Indo-Pacific partners, Yoon called for a strong response against North Korea and Russia's military ties, seeking to block any cooperation leading to the enhancement of Pyongyang's military capabilitiesYoon during the meeting specifically targeted North Korea as a reason behind the protracted war in Ukraine, arguing that Moscow-Pyongyang relations are damaging the UN sanctions regime.While holding a total of ten bilateral talks, Yoon in Washington also introduced a plan to double South Korea’s contributions to a NATO trust fund for Ukraine next year to 24 million dollars.Seoul, however, remains cautious about sending weapons to Ukraine. A key presidential official accompanying Yoon to Washington told reporters that South Korea's support for Ukraine will continue at a "reasonable level in the extension of its assistance so far."This year's NATO summit came in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting in Pyongyang where they signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty, agreeing to support each other in the event one of them comes under attack.Following the Putin-Kim talks, Seoul said that the types of weapons Seoul might send to Ukraine depends on how Russia's military cooperation with North Korea goes.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.